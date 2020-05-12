Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Ep Writer and Director Talk Promortyus

After the midseason opener of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty left our eyes bleeding just a little bit, Sunday's "Promortyus" delivered a simple, direct, and powerful message to the viewers: Rick and Morty (as well as Summer, Beth, and Jerry) might be the most destructive force in all of the show's multidimensional existence. As we said before, we're not talking "Cronen-verse" or the purge planet because those are obvious (and purge planet looked like a lot of fun). Nope, we're talking the "background body count" that we lose track of because we're too caught up in what Rick, Morty, and everyone else is doing. This granddad/grandson combo has a body count that we should be way more uncomfortable with than we are. In the following behind-the-scenes look at the episode, Harmon, writer Jeff Loveness, and director Bryan Newton discuss just how darkly destructive the pair can be, as well as the episode's nonlinear approach to telling the story.

After having been missing for nearly 20 years, Rick Sanchez suddenly arrives at daughter Beth's doorstep to move in with her and her family. Although Beth welcomes Rick into her home, her husband, Jerry, isn't as happy about the family reunion. Jerry is concerned about Rick, a sociopathic scientist, using the garage as his personal laboratory. In the lab, Rick works on a number of sci-fi gadgets, some of which could be considered dangerous. But that's not all Rick does that concerns Jerry. He also goes on adventures across the universe that often involve his grandchildren, Morty and Summer.

Harmon, Roiland, and Adult Swim released an episode titles announcement video that gave a nice "wink-and-a-nod" to The Terminator before revealing the following loaded episode names (with loglines included). Beginning with return episode "Never Ricking Morty," we have "Promortyus" (Get off my face, broth), "The Vat of Acid Episode" (The one with the acid vat, broth), "Childrick of Mort" (Miracle of life, broth. Whole family in this one, broh.), and "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" (Parenting is crazy, broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one).