Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Some Things He Learned in 2022

Between starting work co-writing the script for Peacock's Community movie, offering early looks at his upcoming FOX animated series Krapopolis (already renewed for a second season), and rolling out what might be the best season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, it's safe to say that Dan Harmon has had a pretty busy year. But not so busy that he didn't have a chance to stop and learn a few things along the way- and he was kind enough to share them with us. And though the topics range from AI to Twitter to the eroding understanding of what "literally" means, we're going to avoid spoilers. But with that said? "A cartoon can somehow simultaneously be too toxic and too woke and still have way too much incest" might just be our favorite.

"Honorable mentions: I learned that dogs have an inconsistent number of nipples and that a lot of smart, sincere, vulnerable people out there enjoy my work and wish me well. I wish you well too. January will mark my 50th year on Earth, and, with no comparison, I have to say it's been great. Yummy food, strong atmosphere, and healthy pours, five stars," Harmon wrote in the caption to the post listing what he learned this year:

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: Ranking Season 6 Episodes

(1) Season 6 Episode 7 "Full Meta Jackrick" (directed by Lucas Gray and written by Alex Rubens): So why did this episode work so well? Because I'm a sucker for fourth-wall-breaking, meta encounters, found-footage films, and anything else that blurs the lines between the creative work and our reality. And what Harmon & Roiland's animated series offered us with its midseason return episode was about ten tons of pure, uncut meta. But what it did by doing that, even more so than in "Never Ricking Morty," is to educate the viewer on the complexities (and anxieties) that exist in the storytelling process. Perhaps the biggest compliment that I can give the episode is that it will be required rewatching to make sure that none of the references were missed because this was a well-crafted adventure.

(2) Season 6 Episode 8 "Analyze Piss" (directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca and written by James Siciliano): I appreciated how the episode flipped our expectations by taking what starts as a typical "Rick vs. Supervillain" episode scenario, pressing the pause button on it, and then using it as a springboard into an examination of Rick's very damaged psyche. From Rick coming around to the idea that he might be his own worst enemy (and to the idea of therapy) and "Flamingo Dad" Jerry showing serious character development, there was a lot to appreciate about this chapter. But the ending surprised me because I saw it as a chaotic yet positive one. Because while the family is still a long way away from getting to the heart of their issues and tackling them, we see them going through the messiness to get there… and doing it together. There's something twistedly noble about that. But Rick's comfort with Dr. Wong (Susan Sarandon) might be the headline-grabber in this one.

(3) Season 6 Episode 4 "Night Family" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Rob Schrab): The only thing more shocking than the depths of Rick's stubbornness? That "Night Summer" is not only a badass not to be messed with but has also been biding its time in Summer's mind, waiting to strike. It feels like there's more to come with this one…

(4) Season 6 Episode 5 "Final DeSmithation" (directed by Douglas Einar Olsen and written by Heather Anne Campbell): Holy s**t! A Rick & Jerry adventure that doesn't end with us wanting to punch Jerry! On a number of levels, a nice personal game-changer between the two that sees them becoming… friends? Because this might be the first time I felt bad for Jerry after Rick hit him… and interestingly enough, so did Rick. Big difference compared to what went down with Cronenberg Jerry and Rick Prime…

(5) Season 6 Episode 3 "Bethic Twinstinct" (directed by Douglas Einar Olsen and written by Anne Lane): This might've been the strongest spotlight on Beth & Jerry's toxicity yet. Because instead of focusing on the couple, we got to see the impact it has on Morty and Summer, sadly bonding them closer in the process. But being able to see Rick as the caring figure trying to distract them from their parents' drama was a bit of a mind-blower, especially that moment when even "The Man with All of the Answers" couldn't figure out how to help his grandkids.

(6) Season 6 Episode 9 "A Rick in King Mortur's Mort" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Anne Lane): The biggest revelation in this episode is what didn't happen. This wasn't a Rick who had a shady plan up his sleeve or a snarky "moral to this story" like he's been known to have for Morty in the past. Aside from some early passive-aggressive "support" moments, this Rick was legit serious about approaching his partnership with Morty differently. And oddly enough, it… works? And yet, there were signs… but we'll save that for the season finale. For now, it was a nice change of pace and showed a level of communication & respect between the two that was both a pleasant surprise and a natural evolution of their dynamic.

(7) Season 6 Episode 10 "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Scott Marder): A season finale that was able to take a moment of betrayal between Rick and the family and find a way to turn it into what could be a sign of even further growth between the two is deserving of high praise (and at Number 7, it shows just how close these rankings are). While hours at a diner booth could be spent debating the generational "Star Wars" issues that were raised or how The President of the United States is pretty much a US-based, grounded version of Rick. But our biggest takeaway is that we seem to have our overarching theme for Season 7 in play: Rick vs. Rick Prime. But is Rick dragging Morty into a doomed "Moby Dick" quest? We understand why folks saw the ending as a good sign between the two, but there was something a little too maniacally crazed about it. Could we be going back to the Season 1 days of a less confident, more obedient Morty?

(8) Season 6 Episode 1 "Solaricks" (directed by Jacob Hair and written by Albro Lundy): We saw clues that it was going to happen in the previous season, but this was the one where the show decided to stop worrying and learn to love its own canon. And they did an impressive job of tying a number of previous storyline threads together in some very intriguing ways. And with Rick Prime on the scene… Evil Morty? Who's that again?

(9) Season 6 Episode 2 "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Alex Rubens): Do you like your "Die Hard" satire with a healthy serving of "punch to the feels"? Well, this is the one you've been waiting for. From Peter Dinklage as the alien terrorist group leader Chans and Summer turning "Die Hard" into her own version of "Squanch," this episode would've been fine just on those points. But the "Roy" storyline that finds Morty fragmented into the game did a beautiful job of examining Morty and his role with his grandfather, and how much of himself he gives away with every adventure.

(10) Season 6 Episode 6 "Juricksic Mort" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Nick Rutherford): Look, we love smartass, know-it-all Rick. But we also love those moments when he gets schooled by someone (in this case, uber-brilliant dinosaurs) who might actually know as much (if not more) as he does. And bonus points for the wonderfully passive-aggressive ways they help each other out as a way of spiting each other. But the best part? Interdimensional travel's back, baby!!!