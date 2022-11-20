Can Rick and Morty Ever Get Too Meta? Not Yet: Season 6 Ep. 7 Review

Based on the cold open to Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty S06E07 "Full Meta Jackrick," it was pretty clear that we were going to be heading deep into meta territory. It begins with a recap of what came before, like when the duo met Jack the Ripper. Or when Summer announced she was pregnant. Then there was that time it was raining meatballs. And then Jerry died from bee stings! And who can forget that time Rick and Morty helped Tony Hawk solve that murder? Look, it's okay if you don't remember… because neither does Rick. And that spells huge trouble as the duo finds themselves stuck in a "Previously On" spiral that's keeping them from moving forward. And that was just the opener to what was a mind-twisting return for the Emmy Award-winning animated series- and if the opening vibes like our dimension-hopping duo might have some idea who's behind their current crisis? Well, let's just say that the show's hot-n-steamy love affair with its own canon continues. With that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer as we take a look at what "Full Meta Jackrick" had to offer.

Rick and Morty S06E07 "Full Meta Jackrick": Thoughts & Observations

Just to give you a sense of how meta things get right from the very start…

So now we know that there's a meta layer to the fourth wall, as Rick forces Morty to get past the idea that they're a show. And extra points for the "'Moonlighting' Season 3 reference."

"Amish Juggler"? LOL But, no… it's Story Lord with Jesus. We knew it!

Wow, Jesus is literally beating the living crap out of Rick and Morty… with a great "South Park" reference from Morty in the process. But did you really think Story Lord wasn't going to sell out Jesus.

Previously on Jesus… he fought Dracula? And we just watched Jesus get sucked dry. Seriously.

Okay… we suddenly have a serious critical deconstructing S04E06 "Never Ricking Morty."

Miss Lead… Flash Back… Connie TinuityError… Protago Nick. Wow, So the meta layer has its own fucked up version of the Vindicators. Mr. Twist… well, he didn't see that twist happening.

So they're here to save Ret Con, who can make anything having been something else originally. And if you think it's confusing, then seeing it put into action is utterly horrific.

Wait… Joseph Campell?!?

So, apparently, Rick is sick of the "adventures like Season 1" note… but Rick and Morty make it back to their reality.

Looks like it's cum-gutter versus cum-gutter… hey, it's their joke!

A Rick plushie as a weapon to kill Story Lord as product placement is some dark shit.

Wait… a writer who doesn't get the message and ends up looking to repeat his past mistakes? I'm feeling seen… and as for that end credits scene? I won't spoil that one but… wow. It's… it's pretty bloody.

S06E07 "Full Meta Jackrick": There Was So Much For Us to Unpack

So why did this episode work for me? Because I'm a sucker for fourth-wall-breaking, meta encounters, found-footage films, and anything else that blurs the lines between the creative work and our reality. And what Harmon & Roiland's animated series offered us with its return episode was about ten tons of pure, uncut meta. But what it did by doing that, even more so than in "Never Ricking Morty," is to educate the viewer on the complexities (and anxieties) that exist in the storytelling process. Perhaps the biggest compliment that I can give the episode is that it will be required rewatching to make sure that none of the references were missed because this was a well-crafted adventure. So far, the sixth season is seven-for-seven when it comes to episodes rating an "8" or higher with our ratings. That leaves three to go until we have what could be the animated series' best season yet.

