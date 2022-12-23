Rick and Morty: Danny Trejo, Jaguar & Our Pretty Dark Season 7 Theory

When it comes to Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, we've reached that time of the year when getting news & updates is pretty rough. You have a series that just wrapped its most recent season less than a month ago, combined with the two-week holiday "festivities" cycle we're currently in where cool news goes into hibernation. But that doesn't mean we can't engage in a little harmless speculation, and we have GQ and "The Living Legend" Danny Trejo. In a YouTube video posted earlier today, Trejo had the opportunity to offer some background on his most memorable roles. And if you're talking Trejo and memorable roles, then you have to include S03E03 "Pickle Rick." And thanks to having some of our sleeping brain cells triggered, we actually have a random theory to throw out there about the seventh season… but we'll get to that in a minute. In the Anthony Chun-directed, Jessica Gao-written, Emmy Award-winning episode, Trejo portrays Jaguar, a prisoner released with the purpose of killing Pickle Rick in order to get his daughter back from the Agency Director (Peter Serafinowicz). Instead, Pickle Rick and Jaguar end up working together to take down the Agency Director and destroy the secure compound. Jaguar would return during the end credits, killing the villain Concerto and saving Rick and Morty.

While the character has found new life in the comics, Jaguar has yet to make a reappearance in the animated series. To be honest, after three seasons, we're a little surprised that our killer-with-a-conscience has returned to our screens. In the following featurette from GQ (starting at the 12:55 mark), Trejo discusses his animated adventure… well, kinda. Because the only things we learn are that he hadn't watched or knew much about Rick and Morty, that it was his son who convinced him to do it, and (based on how he sounds in the video) was genuinely surprised by the scenes going viral. Here's a look at what Trejo had to say, and then check out our 10-second Jaguar-related theory:

Okay, So Our Theories Involve Jaguar…: Our first theory is a pretty on-the-surface one, in that if Rick and Morty are really going to be on the hunt for Rick Prime, I can imagine a dozen different ways that a Jaguar return would work. Possibly the "X Factor" against Rick Prime? Now that Rick is willing to let Morty be part of helping him track his original family's killer, it would make sense to have a few more allies on his side. Our second theory is a much darker one and connects with that image in the sixth season finale when Rick shows Morty how Rick Prime's everywhere. What if Jaguar's "return" is a brutally tragic one, part of Rick Prime's plan to draw out Rick by killing those who Rick has some kind of personal connection with? A move like that could be a serious blow to Rick, who's only just recently started to get in touch with his issues. Stay tuned…