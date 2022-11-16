Rick and Morty Face "Previously On" Trap in Season 6 Ep. 7 Meta Opener

With only days to go until the return of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty for the second half of its sixth season, Adult Swim was kind enough to share the cold open for the seventh episode, "Full Meta Jackrick" (which already offers a pretty hefty clue as to where this is all going), that recaps what went on earlier this season. Like when the duo met Jack the Ripper? Or Summer announced she was pregnant? How about when it was raining meatballs? Or attending Jerry's funeral? What about that time Rick and Morty helped Tony Hawk solve that murder? Of course, you remember! If you don't, that's okay… because neither does Rick. And that spells huge trouble as the duo finds themselves stuck in a "Previously On" trap that's keeping them from moving forward. Yeah, we know. Our head hurts, too.

So to have your brain bleed ever so slightly, check out the following cold open for this Sunday's return of Rick and Morty:

Rick and Morty Season 6: 8 Thoughts to Keep in Mind

1. Dr. Wong: The only thing better than the return of Susan Sarandon's Dr. Wong is the possibility of a Dr. Wong/Rick team-up, which seems to be the case. Mr. Goldenfold (Brandon Johnson) still has his issues, but apparently not as big as the ones that Rick and his "friend" are dealing with. Though we're still left on the fence if that's an actual murder we're looking at or not (and it doesn't sound like Rick is interested in offering specifics).

Theory Alert: What if Dr. Wong is a plant by Evil Morty or Rick Prime to manipulate/get intel on Rick, Morty, and the family? Or that Dr. Wong was replaced after our first meeting with her?

2. New Portal Travel? Okay, my first thought was that this has virtual reality written all over it & I'm still going with that. But then, we can't rule out another form of dimensional travel. Evil Morty already proved that dimension-hopping can come in more than one form (or color), so could this be yet another? And is this leading them closer to one (or both) of our big bads?

3. Did We Just Watch Some "Teen Vindicators" Die? While it may not signal a return of The Vindicators, it does look like those are "superheroes" tagging along with Rick and Morty. In fact, they look like they could be a group of teen superheroes. Well, at least they were until that explosion leveled the playing field.

4. Housesitting for Mr. Nimbus? I would love it if the last agreement that Rick and Mr. Nimbus signed included a clause where Mr. Nimbus could call on them to housesit at a moment's notice- a responsibility that Rick pawns off to Morty. And (of course), that would be the exact moment when an octopus army would choose to attack.

5. Alien Frat Boy? The varsity jacket gives off serious "frat boy" vibes, which would probably explain part of the reason why the winged wonder is not getting along with our dimension-hopping duo. [UPDATE: Based on the clip above, looks like we were about 80% off on this one].

6. "The Lord of the House of the Dragon Rings: The Wheel of Dragon Rings"? While it could be a misread, we saw scenes in the return trailer that vibed like we are going to get the show's take on Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, and more.

7. We're Getting S02E06 "The Ricks Must Be Crazy" Vibes: While there's nothing there to say that the two are connected, the alien extending the middle fingers to Rick got me thinking back to the Stephen Colbert-starring second season episode when we learned that Rick taught the people running the "microverse battery" powering his car that it was an honorable salute that meant, "Peace among worlds." Of course, Rick's response was exactly what we could've expected.

8. Amish Wildcard: Proving once again how f*****g with the timestream can have some nasty implications, Rick laments the Amish becoming a nuclear power because of the implications it's about to have on the solar system. We're considering this a "wildcard" because it could be a factor in any number of the possible (or improbable) storylines we covered above.