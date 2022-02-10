Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!

Yesterday, we reported on some strange going-ons going on around the set of Peacemaker series creator James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 & The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Specifically, a person or persons had left two familiar faces hanging out on Gunn's video feed stand: Squachy and Mr. Meeseeks. A day later, the mystery has grown as the duo has now been joined by none other than Mr. Poopybutthole. Now as we see it? Either Rick and Morty are sending a message to Gunn that the galaxy already has two "guardians" so they've got this covered, or it's a sign that Gunn should be spending more time with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo. And while we hinted at it late in yesterday's post, we're going to formally put this out there before the image jump. A Gunn-written episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty would definitely be event-viewing.

Here's a look at the latest "crime scene photographs" from Gunn… could Phoenix Bird Person be next?

And here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from yesterday offering us our first piece of evidence- the game's afoot, Watson!

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: