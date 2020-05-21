Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Wouldn't Mind Monthly Season 5 Drop

Hard to believe that we're already approaching the fourth season's penultimate episode (more on that below), and with the season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty approaching our thoughts have moved on to the next season. How many episodes will there be? Will there be another November/May split like this season? Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland (Hulu's Solar Opposites) was recently asked by SlashFilm how the release schedule would work for the fifth season, but even he's not sure yet: "I think it's largely dependent on how quick the episodes can get produced. I know season five is mostly in the can. They're still gonna be reworking when the animatics come back, so that can extend the process. I believe if they have the full ten episodes, they'll release them without a split, but I honestly have no idea. That's kind of a question that's outside of my jurisdiction. They do what they think is best for the show."

Roiland isn't just a fan of having a split in the schedule like we saw this season, but he loves the idea of experimenting with release schedules and other ways of getting episodes out to the fans. Even monthly: "I've been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event. I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you're still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I'm not saying that's ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past. That just goes to the point that I have no idea what the plan is for season five. I'm sure whatever it is will be the right decision."

Which brings us to the following promo and never-informative official episode overview for this Sunday's "Childrick of Mort". Looks like Rick's taking/being forced to take the family on a vacation, one that looks like it's going to drag all of their wonderfully just-beneath-the-skin dysfunction raging to the surface. Based on what you're about to see, it feels like it has the makings of an episode that would be appropriate for Beth to learn that she actually is a clone (mindless speculation). Also, I'm still not sure what I find more disturbing: how those disturbing gingerbread men-like beings die, or seeing another instance when Rick and Jerry are on the same page: