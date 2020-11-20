Rick and Morty: Rob Paulsen Loves Snowball; New "Do You Feel It?" Vid

While we await word on when the fifth season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty will begin gracing our screens, we have two interesting updates on the Adult Swim series. First up, voice actor icon Rob Paulsen was asked about some of his previous animated roles during an interview with EW to promote the return of Animaniacs (where Paulsen voices Yakko, Pinky, and Dr. Scratchansniff). But this time, the spotlight was his turn as none other than Snowball from the second episode of the series' run, 2013's "Lawnmower Dog." Paulsen explains how Roiland being a fan of his work was what got him involved with the episode, and how that famous five-word question to Summer was all he needed to fall in love with the series. Oh, and that he's ready for more Snowball- just give him a call.

"When [co-creator] Justin Roiland called — and Justin is also the voice of both Rick and Morty, in addition to being a remarkable writer — he said, 'Rob, I gotta tell you, you, Tress [MacNeille], and Maurice [LaMarche] were people who I grew up watching. And I thought, if I ever,' dot dot dot, 'I'm gonna hire [them],' and he did. He lived up to his own commitment, called me, and got me in right away, and Maurice too. The first lines I had on Rick and Morty were, 'Where are my testicles, Summer?' I looked up at him and said, 'This is great!' That episode is a pretty excellent example of why 'Rick and Morty' is so freakin' good: it was a really interesting, clever way to proffer that insight into what dogs would do if they had the power that we have over them. And it was a real privilege to be part of it. I hope [Snowball] comes back. I would work on that show anytime, for scale. You can print that. I love that show."

Meanwhile, in honor of the Adult Swim series now streaming its way all throughout HBO Max, WarnerMedia's billion-dollar gamble has released a music video for a song that fans know all too well. In the clip below, folks with some fine dining skills have put together an homage to Rick, Morty, Beth, Summer, and Jerry's adventures- done to the tune of "Do You Feel It?' from Chaos Chaos (from the third episode of the second season, "Auto Erotic Assimilation"). Now before you start breaking out the pitchforks and fiery torches to chase it into the town square, you can relax: it still ends with that perfect amount of destructive self-loathing we're come to love and expect.