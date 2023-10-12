Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty S07E01 Cold Open: Tough Times for Mr. Poopybutthole

Mr. Poopybutthole is overstaying his welcome in the cold open to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back."

We knew that Mr. Poopybutthole was having a pretty rough go of things – personally & professionally – since Rick brought him aboard his anti-heist crew in S04E03 "One Crew over the Crewcoo's Morty." But the cold open to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" does a great job of driving home the point of just how bad things have gotten for the "Poopster." In the following clip, it's pretty clear that Mr. Poopybutthole has been overstaying his welcome at the Smiths (getting shot by Beth and nearly dying only gets you so far).

So for a look at the opening to the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, check out the clip below – followed by a look back at what else we know about the season (and what Harmon had to share about the show's future):

With the dimension-hopping duo set to come crashing back into our lives in some wonderfully dysfunctional ways beginning October 15th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Here's a look at a rundown of the Season 7 releases calendar as it currently stands (with new episodes screening on Adult Swim on Sunday nights): S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – October 15th; S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap" – October 22nd; S07E03: "Air Force Wong' – October 29th; S07E04: 'That's Amorte" – November 5th; S07E05: "Unmortricken" – November 12th; S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" – November 19th; S07E07: "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – November 26th; S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – December 3rd; S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" – December 10th; S07E10: "Fear No Mort" – December 17th. Here's a look at the previously-released episode titles reveal video:

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on Zack Snyder, Final Moment & More

Here's a look at Harmon sharing his thoughts on a wide range of Rick and Morty topics – with a handy "cheat sheet" of Harmon's responses waiting for you below:

How Many Seasons for "Rick and Morty": "One hundred seasons – because it's designed to."

Favorite Episode: Season 3 Episode 3 "Pickle Rick" (written by Jessica Gao and directed by Anthony Chun)

The Rickest Rick: Rick C-173, with Harmon offering a great reason why our Rick is much more "The Rickest Rick" than Rick Prime.

Characters He Would Most Hang With: Summer and then Jerry, with Harmon explaining why for each – as well as why hanging out with Rick could be problematic.

Character Least-Deserving of a Spinoff: Birdperson – but Harmon admits that it's only because it would require "more work" on his part.

Why Mr. Poopybutthole Got Divorced: Harmon offers a great answer about Mr. Poopybutthole seeing his wife more as an "accomplishment" than a partner.

Series Final Episode or Scene? While hinting that the show will be reaching some resolutions on some key issues within the next few seasons, Harmon has thought about what the moment might be that would split the dimension-hopping duo for good. "It would maybe just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend that actually makes him want to be an independent person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start to grow up. Yeah, maybe Morty's 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic."

Zack Snyder Interested in Getting the "Rick and Morty" Movie Started?!? "So, the 'Rick and Morty' movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie, and then I want to do the director's cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour 'Rick and Morty' movie and three hours of it is in black and white." Harmon joked in the video – but not about meeting Zack Snyder to discuss that very topic. "Not him [Snyder] saying, 'I get to do it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'" Harmon shared while recalling the time Snyder asked Harmon to stop by Warner Bros. to talk.

The Proper Response to "Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub"? As Harmon sees it, a beat on the chest and nodding with respectful acknowledgment is the way to go.

