Rick and Morty S07E01 Scene: Maybe It's a "Birthday Intervention"?

It's a thin line between intervention and birthday bash in this clip from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back."

You know Mr. Poopybutthole is in a bad place when even Rick can see it. And as we already saw from the cold open to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" (directed by Lucas Gray and written by Nick Rutherford), he's started to overstay his welcome with the Smiths. Aside from being one of his friends, Rick also kinda owes it to Poopy to help him get back on his feet (see S04E03: "One Crew over the Crewcoo's Morty"). In the clip you're about to see, Rick decides to do just that – assembling a crew consisting of Squanchy, Birdperson, Gene the Neighbor, and Revolio "Gearhead" Clockberg, Jr., to help him out. Except… well, there's a problem. Because it looks like one person's intervention is another Poopybutthole's birthday bash.

For a preview of what you can expect from S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back," check out the following clip – with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty returning tonight at 11 pm ET:

And here's a look back at the opening to the seventh season, followed by what else we know about the season (as well as what Harmon had to share about the show's future):

With the dimension-hopping duo set to come crashing back into our lives in some wonderfully dysfunctional ways beginning October 15th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. "Rick and Morty," 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Here's a look at a rundown of the Season 7 releases calendar as it currently stands (with new episodes screening on Adult Swim on Sunday nights): S07E01: "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – October 15th; S07E02: "The Jerrick Trap" – October 22nd; S07E03: "Air Force Wong' – October 29th; S07E04: 'That's Amorte" – November 5th; S07E05: "Unmortricken" – November 12th; S07E06: "Rickfending Your Mort" – November 19th; S07E07: "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – November 26th; S07E08: "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – December 3rd; S07E09: "Mort: Ragnarick" – December 10th; S07E10: "Fear No Mort" – December 17th. Here's a look at the previously-released episode titles reveal video:

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on Zack Snyder, Final Moment & More

Here's a look at Harmon sharing his thoughts on a wide range of Rick and Morty topics during a "Rapid Fire" video session with The Hollywood Reporter – with a handy "cheat sheet" of Harmon's responses waiting for you below:

How Many Seasons for "Rick and Morty": "One hundred seasons – because it's designed to."

Favorite Episode: Season 3 Episode 3 "Pickle Rick" (written by Jessica Gao and directed by Anthony Chun)

The Rickest Rick: Rick C-173, with Harmon offering a great reason why our Rick is much more "The Rickest Rick" than Rick Prime.

Characters He Would Most Hang With: Summer and then Jerry, with Harmon explaining why for each – as well as why hanging out with Rick could be problematic.

Character Least-Deserving of a Spinoff: Birdperson – but Harmon admits that it's only because it would require "more work" on his part.

Why Mr. Poopybutthole Got Divorced: Harmon offers a great answer about Mr. Poopybutthole seeing his wife more as an "accomplishment" than a partner.

Series Final Episode or Scene? While hinting that the show will be reaching some resolutions on some key issues within the next few seasons, Harmon has thought about what the moment might be that would split the dimension-hopping duo for good. "It would maybe just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend that actually makes him want to be an independent person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start to grow up. Yeah, maybe Morty's 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic."

Zack Snyder Interested in Getting the "Rick and Morty" Movie Started?!? "So, the 'Rick and Morty' movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie, and then I want to do the director's cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour 'Rick and Morty' movie and three hours of it is in black and white." Harmon joked in the video – but not about meeting Zack Snyder to discuss that very topic. "Not him [Snyder] saying, 'I get to do it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'" Harmon shared while recalling the time Snyder asked Harmon to stop by Warner Bros. to talk.

The Proper Response to "Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub"? As Harmon sees it, a beat on the chest and nodding with respectful acknowledgment is the way to go.

