Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S08E02: "Valkyrick" Trailer; Season 8 Blu-Ray/DVD Info

Along with the promo trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E02: "Valkyrick," we have info on how to pre-order Season 8 on Blu-ray/DVD.

After an eighth-season opener that scored big on several levels, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back this weekend with S08E02: "Valkyrick," an episode that looks to give Rick and Space Beth some quality father/(clone?) daughter time together while engaging in so more "Star Wars shit" (because we all know how much Rick loves those moments). But between the episode title and that cough that Space Beth had in the trailer, this one's got us feeling a bit nervous about where things could be heading. Before we check out the episode trailer, we have some very important news to share for those who love physical media. Rick and Morty: The Complete Eighth Season is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD, with all 10 episodes (along with bonus content) releasing on November 18th.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 2: "Valkyrick" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 2: "Valkyrick" – Space Beth calls her dad for a ride. Here's a look at the episode trailer that was released by Adult Swim Europe earlier today, followed by series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder discussing how the new season is impacted by Rick Prime no longer being a factor:

Season 8 Spotlights Post-Rick Prime Fallout: Dan Harmon & Scott Marder

While we know writing this will usually lead to some not-so-friendly reactions, the seventh season of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty was the best season from top to bottom of the Emmy Award-winning series' run so far. Just to be clear, that's absolutely not meant to disrespect previous seasons and episodes. It's just that Season 7 found that perfect balance between canon & overarching mythology adventures and standalone efforts while keeping the humor and heartbreak hitting hard. In the midst of all that, Rick (with some serious help from Morty and Evil Morty) finally slayed his "Moby Dick" in Rick Prime. So… what now? Even though there were several episodes after "Unmortricken," Harmon and Marder shared with Forbes how Rick, Morty, Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Space Beth will still be processing where things go from her in a post-Rick Prime world.

"We're hyper-aware of the choices we've made, and we see people dealing with the ramifications of that," Marder shared. "I'd say Season 8 is putting a little bit of a spotlight on Rick and the Beths. [Rick is] figuring out how to be in their lives for real, now that he's not in their lives to covertly kill Rick Prime." Harmon added, "If there's a theme to Season 8 … it might be that people are running out of other people to blame for what's happening to them. And that comes with a whole new challenge. Rick solved this supposed problem with his fists, but then that trickles down to everybody. [For example], Morty doesn't have the crutch anymore of claiming that his grandpa is dragging him everywhere against his will, and Rick doesn't have the crutch of saying, 'You guys don't matter.' Jerry and Beth have long since stopped blaming each other for the lack of fulfillment in their careers and things. The stories in Season 8 continue that theme in a linear way."

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!