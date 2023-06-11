Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, dan harmon, Justin Roiland, preview, rick and morty

Rick and Morty Season 1 & Season 6 Made Us Summer Smith Fans (VIDEO)

Adult Swim looks back at the Rick/Summer dynamic in Rick and Morty & we share the Seasons 1 & 6 moments that locked us in as Summer fans.

This looks to be a big week for fans of Adult Swim and Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, with the Emmy Award-winning animated series set to drop some intel on the seventh season later this week during the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival (more on that in a minute). With Spencer Grammer set to be one of the attendees, it's only appropriate that Cartoon Network's ever-expanding late-night programming block would look to highlight the lovingly dysfunctional relationship between Rick and his granddaughter, Summer (Grammer).

Getting a handle on Summer has been a tough one for us – we've definitely had a love/hate relationship with her over the course of six seasons – but much like the character, our views have evolved over time. We've never been comfortable with how Summer fed into Rick's Id – but then again, Rick's been a pretty crappy grandfather… and he is the adult… and Summer's had a shitload of things to deal with during a pretty rough time on any number of levels. But by the time the credits rolled on S06E02 "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" (directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Alex Rubens), Summer was cemented in our minds as being up there with Jerry when it comes to characters that have shown the most natural & relatable growth. That said? The best guilty pleasure Rick & Summer moment has to be the post-credits scene in S01E09 "Something Ricked This Way Comes" (directed by John Rice and written by Mike McMahan), where the duo get juiced up and offer some free beatdowns to a bully, a Neo-Nazi, someone we're assuming is meant to represent the Westboro Baptist Church promoting hate, and an abusive dog owner.

Set for Wednesday, June 14th, the Emmy-winning animated series will host its first panel at Annecy on Wednesday, June 14th. And who's set to be at "'Rick and Morty': 10 Years of Intergalactic Adventures"? Grammer, Co-EP Steve Levy, and Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen. In addition to looking back at how the show came together and its impact on pop culture over the past ten years, attendees (and those reporting on it) will "hear details on what's to come in the new season of 'Rick and Morty.'" Following the Rick/Summer compilation featurette, we have a look at the official overview of the panel that's posted on the festival website:

A decade of intergalactic adventures is something to celebrate! At this exclusive event, discover the intriguing evolution of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and be among the first to get the scoop on the upcoming new season! Since debuting in 2013, Adult Swim's animated series Rick and Morty has grown from cult comedy to Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon. Its latest season debuted in 112 countries in 38 languages. Rick and Morty has been the best performing animated show on HBO Max in Europe since the platform launched and was a top 10 performing series on HBO Max in Europe in 2022. To highlight the first-ever Rick and Morty panel at Annecy, Co-Executive Producer Steve Levy and Voice Actor of Summer, Spencer Grammer will join Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen for a special look at how the series originally developed at Adult Swim and how it has evolved through the past decade. Also hear details on what's to come in the new season of Rick and Morty.

