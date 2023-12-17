Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, rick and morty, season 7, trailer

Rick and Morty Season 7 Finale Clip: Morty's Got a Need to Be Scared

In this clip from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 7 finale "Fear No Mort," Morty goes extreme to remember what it's like to feel scared.

Cheap plug alert! Before we pass along the latest look at tonight's Season 7 finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, we have an interview that was posted last night where EP Steve Levy, Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith/Space Beth), Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith), and Harry Belden (Morty Smith) offer some interesting insights into the series, some theories that we have, and more. And if that's not enough, we also have an interview with Showrunner Scott Marder, Summer Grammer (Summer Smith), and Ian Cardoni (Rick Sanchez), where we discuss the Emmy Award-winning animated series embracing canon/mythology, Summer's growth as a character over the past two seasons and more (keep a watch out for that). Okay, now that the plugs are over? Let's look at what "Fear No Mort" has in store…

Rick and Morty S07E10: "Fear No Mort" Preview

As we saw from the promo for S07E10: "Fear No Mort" from earlier this week, our dimension-hopping duo find themselves becoming a bit jaded when it comes to their adventuring – which just so happens to catch the attention of a Rod Serling-like figure, offering to show them some truly scary stuff. The first thing we thought? This is definitely more Night Gallery and less The Twilight Zone – and that does not bode well for either of them. In the following mini-preview that was released earlier today, it seems like Morty's willing to go to some pretty extreme lengths to remind himself what it feels like to be scared. Thankfully, he has Jerry there to serve as an all-too-willing role model when things get "spidery"…

And that brings us back to the cold open for the season finale, an extended take on the promo (which now has us wondering about what they're hiding), with their boredom during a "Carnival of Nightmares" forcing Rick and Morty to face the fact that maybe they've just gotten a little too… numb?

