Rick and Morty, Squidbillies, 21 Savage: Adult Swim Fest 2021 Schedule

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly a month since we first reported that Adult Swim Festival 2021 would be taking over Adult Swim's YouTube channel on November 12 and 13 for the free two-day global virtual event. And now with only days to go, we have the full schedule of panels, screenings, musical performances, and more to enjoy. So from Lil Baby, Rick and Morty, & 21 Savage to Squidbillies, Flying Lotus, & Aqua Teen Hunger Force (and a whole lot more), here's a look at the full two-day rundown followed by some additional intel on what to expect.

What would a great geek event like Adult Swim Festival be without some panels? The Rick and Morty panel will challenge the global voice cast against each other as they go head-to-head to determine who is the "Rickiest Rick" in the multiverse. Then, head back to the Blue Ridge Mountains during the Squidbillies panel featuring series creators and cast as they reflect on memorable squids moments and celebrate the final season. Aqua Teen Hunger Force fans will join the cast & crew as they look back on the longstanding history of the series and share some of their favorite moments (as well as a look at what's ahead). Expanding on the legendary "Blade Runner" franchise, Blade Runner: Black Lotus makes its festival debut with a panel diving deep into the franchise universe alongside producers and directors. Then join Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel as they discuss the upcoming series Smiling Friends with special guests.

And how do fan-favorite episodes selected by series creators to create an impressive set of watch party playlists sound? Each watch party will feature a live chat where viewers can get real-time reactions and insight on their favorite shows. The watch party lineup includes Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, Tuca & Bertie, Joe Pera Talks With You, Robot Chicken, Teenage Euthanasia, Three Busy Debras, Birdgirl, and Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal. In addition, some Adult Swim past favorites such as Sealab 2021, Mr. Pickles, and Metalocalypse will also be playing. And if it's never-before-seen performances from some beloved singers and composers, then you're also in luck. Lil Baby, Karol G, 21 Savage, Flying Lotus, Alessia Cara, Angel Olsen, Alien Weaponry, ASAP TyY, Colin Stetson, DAWN, Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger, Jessica Pratt, Jlin, Jo Firestone, Joe Pera, Kareem Ali, Kassa Overall, Kelly Lee Owens, Lavinia Meijer, Moor Mother, Negin Farsad, Sheer Mag, The Armed, Thou, and Tom The Mailman are all a part of the full line-up.

