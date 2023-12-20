Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, max, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty Team Talks Fear, Diane & More; S07 Hits Max in January

The creative team behind Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S07E10: "Fear No Mort" talk season finale; Season 7 hits Max on January 22, 2024.

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty wrapped up its seventh season in a big way this past weekend, requiring a lot of time to process what we saw and what it could mean for Season 8 – and beyond. That's why we thought it was a good time to check in to see what series co-creator Dan Harmon, director Eugene Huang, writer Heather Anne Campbell, and more had to share about exploring the boundaries of fear, our dimension-hopping duo's future moving forward, and a lot more. And for those of you wondering when the most recent season will be hitting Max, we also have a very cool announcement clip offering all of the details that you would need.

Here's a look at the announcement teaser for the seventh season heading to Max on January 22nd, followed by a look behind the scenes at the seventh season finale:

Rick and Morty: The Anime – A Look Ahead…

Even though we had to say goodbye to Rick and Morty for another season, we were treated to a look at what's ahead with Rick and Morty: The Anime from Takashi Sano (Tower of God). Stemming from Telecom Animation Film, the 10-episode animated series is set to hit screens in 2024 – and while it will run separately from the main series, it will touch upon themes, events & concepts from the Emmy Award-winning series. And now, we have a look at a sneak peek at the series that aired during Sunday night's Season 7 finale, "Fear No Mort." In the following clip, Rick's one-on-one with a distortion in space leads to a whole lot of Ricks…

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano shared back in May 2022 when the series was first announced. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!" Here's a look at the sneak peek that aired during the season finale, followed by the first-look preview released during SDCC that offers a look at the opening credits and at Sano discussing what the series plans to bring to the franchise & how honored he is to be able to continue crafting stories in the "Rick and Morty" universe:

