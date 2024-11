Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, Rick and Morty, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, preview, rick and morty

Rick and Morty: The Anime Overview Released; Still No Premiere Date

While we do have an overview of Adult Swim & Takashi Sano's Rick and Morty: The Anime, we still don't have a confirmed premiere date.

Over the weekend, we were treated to a new sneak preview of Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) Rick and Morty: The Anime, which we took as a good sign heading into today's Warner Bros. Discovery's (owner of Adult Swim) Upfronts presentation for the media and potential advertisers. Maybe a new trailer – or a premiere date, dare to dream? Unfortunately, we didn't get a trailer or a premiere update other than "sometime this year" – but we did get an overview that puts a lot of what we've seen so far into a better context. "In 'Rick and Morty: The Anime,' a new series from the world of 'Rick and Morty,' Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being." Yeah, suddenly the two images below begin to make a lot more sense.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano shared back in May 2022 when the series was first announced. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!" Here's a look back at the previously released sneak peeks & first looks, as well as the first-look preview released during SDCC 2023 that offered a look at the opening credits and Sano discussing what the series plans to bring to the franchise & how honored he is to be able to continue crafting stories in the "Rick and Morty" universe:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

