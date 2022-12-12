Rick and Morty, Wednesday, Bosch, Stargirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Karma police, arrest this man/He talks in maths, he buzzes like a fridge/He's like a detuned radio/Karma police, arrest this girl/Her Hitler hairdo is making me feel ill/And we have crashed her party/This is what you'll get/This is what you'll get/This is what you'll get/ When you mess with… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Radiohead with "Karma Police," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Netflix's Wednesday offering bloopers & cosplay surprises, Bleeding Cool pitching for a sequel to The Miz's Santa's Little Helper 2, The Always Sunny Podcast previewing Danny DeVito's appearance, ABC celebrating the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, Michael Connelly confirming that Amazon's Freevee's Bosch: Legacy Season 2 has wrapped filming, Geoff Johns confirming that The CW's DC's Stargirl was eyeing an "Infinity Inc" spinoff, and Adult Swim's Rick and Morty wrapping up Season 6 with more questions than answers.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Wednesday, Bosch, Stargirl & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Amazon's The Boys, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW/WWE/ROH, NBC's Scrubs, HBO's Game of Thrones, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, China's animated "Three-Body Problem" adaptation, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, December 12, 2022:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Ep. 10 Review: Morty's Worst/Best Christmas

Stargirl: Geoff Johns On "Infinity Inc" Setting Up Possible Spinoff

Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap

Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Preview: The Force Is Strong With Morty

The Boys Featurette Offers New Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Looks

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration: ABC Shares Images & More

The Always Sunny Podcast Shares Danny DeVito Clip; Holiday Spectacular

Wednesday: Netflix Drops Full Blooper Reel; Ortega Surprises Cosplayer

Is Sasha Banks Headed to AEW? Will She Be Saraya's Mystery Partner?

Saturday Night Live Cast, Steve Martin, Martin Short Do Right By SNL

Scrubs: Zach Braff Still Praises Brendan Fraser for His Sitcom Work

ROH Finally Gets a TV Show, Sort Of, As Tony Khan Reboots Honor Club

Santa's Little Helper 2: The Best Xmas Movie Ever Demands A Sequel

Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Gets "Extra Nice" Fan Attention

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 Offers Rundown of This Year's Categories

Three-Body Problem: Animated Series Makes China Debut, Beats Netflix

Wednesday, The Sandman, James Gunn & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.