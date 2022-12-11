Game of Thrones Star Jack Gleeson Gets "Extra Nice" Fan Attention

Being a part of a franchise with an obsessed global fanbase has its perks and its drawbacks. It's something the stars of Game of Thrones are reminded of constantly. Most times, the fan interactions have been positive, but occasionally, you have those who can't separate reality from fiction. Shockingly, Jack Gleeson, who played one of the HBO series' most hated characters, Joffrey Baratheon, has been more fortunate than most (especially considering who he portrayed). During a Q&A with host Jason Concepcion at the Game of Thrones Convention, the actor offered some insight into his fan interactions.

"Thankfully, I've never had any negative fan experiences or anything… There's still a chance if anybody wants to throw a punch," Gleeson said (via Entertainment Weekly). Dean Charles Chapman, who played his brother, Tommen Baratheon, revealed to Variety a time when a fan wanted to punch him in the face. Originally, Joffrey was the focus of Sansa Stark's (Sophie Turner) affection before his sudden ascension to the throne. He shaped the series landscape as his first major order from the Iron Throne was to have her father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), executed in the season one penultimate episode, "Baelor." Joffrey remained Sansa's tormentor until the Purple Wedding in season four, as his character shuffled off the show's mortal coil thanks to poisoning.

"A lot of people come up to me because I guess this rumor started that people were horrible to me on the street or I get attacked… whereas I've never had one negative experience," Gleeson continued. "I feel like people are extra nice to me because they think people attack me, so maybe I should keep the rumor going." The only negative reaction he recalled was while filming the HBO series, and fans were after him for selfies while he was at several pubs with friends. "While I was filming Game of Thrones, I was also in university in Dublin, and even though since I was a kid all I wanted to be was a celebrity when I became famous, I then realized… whenever I go to a pub, all of my friends then just have to become photographers because people give them their phone and then their night is ruined," Gleeson said, but otherwise, "Every interaction was perfectly lovely and perfectly nice.". For more on Gleeson's reactions to Joffrey memes and his life since GOT, you can check out the report here.