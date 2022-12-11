Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap

Only days after offering a number of updates on how things are going in both the series and literary universes, author Michael Connelly had a very important update to share for fans of Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy. Seven months after the news hit that the series from Amazon's Freevee would be returning for a second season, Connelly took to social media to announce that filming has officially wrapped. "We just finished filming another season of 'Bosch: Legacy,' and I think that after nine seasons of telling the Bosch story, we have hit a high watermark," the bestselling author wrote in both a series of tweets as well as an Instagram post.

"We just finished filming another season of Bosch: Legacy and I think that after nine seasons of telling the Bosch story, we have hit a high watermark. We adapted ['The Crossing'] (2015) but added new stuff and of course paid off last season's cliffhanger. I'm not sure yet when in 2023 the show will premiere on Amazon Freevee/Prime, but I don't think anyone will be disappointed," Connelly wrote as the caption to his social media posts confirming that filming on the second season had officially wrapped. "Titus [Welliver], Madison [Lintz], and Mimi [Rogers] turned in great performances as did all the cast; the usual suspects as well as some new faces. We will let you know as soon as we know when you'll get to see and enjoy it. Thanks to all who have watched and read and kept the Bosch universe spinning. Happy Holidays to all." Here's a look at the post from earlier on Sunday:

With the first season based loosely on bestselling author Connelly's The Wrong Side of Goodbye, the spinoff/sequel series also focused on Bosch's rookie police officer daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) & his former enemy/expert lawyer Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who is making a major change in her life after surviving an assassination attempt. Now here's a look back at the first season trailer for Bosch: Legacy:

Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez (The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Love That Girl), Kate Burton(Grey's Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives) join the series as recurring guest stars. Bosch: Legacy from Fabel Entertainment is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes (Bosch, Jane the Virgin, Shameless) directed the spinoff pilot.