ROH Finally Gets a TV Show, Sort Of, As Tony Khan Reboots Honor Club

The Chadster was cheesed off enough at the results of last night's ROH Final Battle PPV. Not only did five championships change hands in what Tony Khan called the most financially successful Final Battle ever, but now ROH is getting it's own TV show. Well, it isn't actually going to be on TV. It's going to be on the Honor Club streaming service for ten dollars a month.

On the one hand, The Chadster is happy about this because it means that Tony Khan failed to get ROH a TV deal and was forced to resort to what everyone thought he would do in the first place: put it on the internet. But on the other hand, Khan also indicated that this would lead to ROH getting less focus on AEW television, which will benefit the AEW product because it's been derailed by Khan's quest to get ROH a TV deal since he purchased the company. Now AEW's shows will be more focused, the storylines will be less cluttered, and the product will be even better than before, which is just so unfair to WWE and disrespectful to the wrestling business.

Honor Club should relaunch soon, and when it does, it will be available here. In addition to ROH TV, old content will be available, with PPVs joining the service after a timed delay. Khan said there would be more info available in the new year. The Chadster is so upset that he's going to purchase an Honor Club subscription as soon as it's available. The Chadster needs to monitor what Tony Khan is up to so that he can prepare for whatever plans Khan has to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! So now Tony Khan will be getting an extra ten dollars per month from The Chadster, which is a slap in the face to everything The Chadster believes in. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! You've done it again! Auuggh man! So unfair!