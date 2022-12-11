Wednesday, The Sandman, James Gunn & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Take these plastic people/Read their lips, now let it linger/Is there anything that makes them sound sincere?/Tightly hold your hand/Take a deep breath, give them the finger/Are you worried/That your thoughts are not quite clear?/(Twitch)/Overlooked, unfit appearance/I remember falling/I remember marching/Like a one-man army/Through the blaze/I know I'm coughing/I believe in something/I don't want to remember falling/For your lies… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Our Lady Peace with "One Man Army," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Netflix's Wednesday & Lady Gaga's lovefest rolling on, Chris Chibnall's Doctor Who run lacking in social justice, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard dropping a preview image of Sir Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc & Michael Dorn's Worf, Ring of Honor Wrestling presenting their "Final Battle," DC Studios co-head James Gunn talking Superman, Green Lantern & Henry Cavill, Neil Gaiman reassuring viewers that the second season of Netflix's The Sandman is "real" despite whatever went on with negotiations, and The CW's The Flash star Danielle Panabaker showing us how a director preps.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Wednesday, The Sandman, Gunn/Cavill & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc & Chainsaw Man, WWE's NXT Deadline, AMC's The Walking Dead, TNT's AEW Rampage, The Boys/Watchmen/Kanye West, TNT's Snowpiercer, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, December 11, 2022:

Saturday Night Live: Lizzo Replaces Yeah Yeah Yeahs for 2022 Finale

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 23 The Unwavering Path: Mission Accomplished

The New Day Defeats Pretty Deadly, Become New NXT Tag Team Champions

Chainsaw Man Season1 Episode 9 "From Kyoto" Review: Cold-Blooded

The Walking Dead: Here's Another BTS Look at That Time Jump Alt Ending

The Flash Season 9: Danielle Panabaker Shows How a Director Preps

Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho to Become New ROH World Champ

Four Championships Change Hands So Far at ROH Final Battle PPV

NXT Deadline Takes Over Peacock Tonight With Brand New Match Designs

The Sandman Season 2 "Real"; Any WBD/Netflix Drama In The Past: Gaiman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Hits April 2023

AEW Rampage: 4 Things The Chadster Hated About Last Night's Show

James Gunn: Superman "Huge Priority"; Green Lantern "Important" & More

ROH Final Battle: Full Card, Start Time, and How to Watch Today's PPV

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Image Previews Jean-Luc, Worf Reunion

The Boys, Watchmen & Kanye: Who Wore It Better? Who Did It Better?

Snowpiercer Producer Jay Prychidny on Final Season, Franchise's Future

Doctor Who: The Moral Failings of The Thirteenth Doctor's Era

Wednesday Goes Gaga (And Vice-Versa) & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.