Wednesday: Netflix Drops Full Blooper Reel; Ortega Surprises Cosplayer

While the title character may not be too thrilled getting all of this attention, Miles Millar, Al Gough & Tim Burton's Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) & Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley)-starring Wednesday continues to pull in huge streaming numbers as it burns it way towards 1 billion viewed hours (that's "billion," with a "b"). And as we saw last week, Wednesday Addams has some famous admirers like Lady Gaga. , who offered her own "Mother Monter" take on Wednesday's Rave'N Dance routine. This time around, we're getting a chance to pass along something you've been demanding since a mini clip was released last week. That's right, Netflix has released its full blooper reel. And we can think of no bigger compliment to offer Ortega's take on Wednesday Addams than to say that it looks weird to see Ortega smile. And following the bloopers, we have a featurette profiling a Wednesday Addams cosplayer who gets a surprise chance to meet the star.

So because you demanded it, here's a look at the full blooper reel that was released earlier today:

And in the following featurette, Ortega gets a chance to drop a major surprise on a fan/cosplayer:

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega on Filming Dance Scene with COVID

Speaking with NME, Ortega explained how the dance routine came about. "I choreographed that myself! I'm not a dancer, and I'm sure that's obvious. I'd gotten the song [The Cramps, "Goo Goo Muck'"] about a week before, and I just pulled from whatever I could," she revealed. But it's this last part that should probably be getting more attention than it is: "It's crazy because it was my first day with COVID, so it was awful to film."

So let's roll things back again for a second because what Ortega casually put out there was that she was physically performing a routine during filming while in the beginning stages of COVID. And based on how Ortega describes it, this was definitely a lot more than just sniffles and chest cold. "Yeah, I woke up and – it's weird, I never get sick, and when I do, it's not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I'd been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result," Ortega detailed. And even after going through all of that to capture that series-defining scene, Ortega is still critical of her performance: "I asked to redo it but we didn't have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better." Series production company MGM confirmed to NME that "strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna [Ortega] from set."