Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Preview: The Force Is Strong With Morty

With only hours to go until the sixth season finale of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, things have been kinda quiet on the preview front when it comes to "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation." Sure, we had the two promos that dropped last weekend, but since then? It's been pretty much "All Quiet on the Western Front" ever since… not even a cold open. At least, that was until this afternoon. Just to be clear? It's a very brief clip, but it does answer the question of what it was that Rick got Morty for Christmas. And it's a present we've been wishing for ever since we first saw Star Wars, so we're both happy for and jealous of Morty.

Here's a look at a very brief clip from tonight's Rick and Morty Season 6 finale:

The only thing better than getting a PS2 in 2000

Here's a look back at those two distinctly different but equally concerning promos for the season finale of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, with the official overview for "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation" reading as follows, "Morty's always wanted a certain gift for Christmas, but never gets it. This might be the year that Rick finally caves." And while it's nice having two previews this week already, we can't shake this feeling that we're being distracted from the big stuff coming:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Finale Theories

Here are our down-n-dirty theories to throw out at you. We have three so far, but we'll be sure to update as Sunday inches closer:

(1) Dr. Wong is being manipulated by Evil Morty, Rick Prime, or another "big bad. Either that or Dr. Wong was replaced at some point. So what would the purpose be? To control Rick, Morty, and everyone they love. To get them off their game for a final strike.

(2) Rick is actually Rick Prime, and the family is going to be forced to decide if they want to keep this Rick or fight to find their Rick. What would be really f***ed-up is if everyone but Morty chose the "healthier" Rick to have in their lives.

(3) This season is taking place outside of the normal canon, having something to do with where Evil Morty traveled to at the end of last season and what it was he was truly leaving behind. A pocket dimension, maybe?

(4) Based on one of the previews below, it appears we'll be getting an extended tour of exactly what Rick has going on under the house ("cool sushi spot"). We're wondering if this is one of those moments when Rick loses something foundational to him.