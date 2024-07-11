Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: anime, Animeigo, blu-ray, Gunsmith Cats, Kenichi Sonoda, manga, Riding Bean, Riding Bean OVA

Riding Bean OVA: 90s Anime Getting Blu-Ray Release from AnimEigo

Riding Bean OVA, the 1989 action thriller anime from the creator of Gunsmith Cats, is getting a remastered Blu-Ray release from AnimEigo.

Riding Bean, the 1989 anime featuring guns, action, and guns, is returning to home video with a Blu-Ray release for the first time. Anime distributor AnimEigo has announced the home media and streaming release on September 10th of the Riding Bean OVA (Original Video Animation), a beloved 80s action adventure following the exploits of courier-for-hire Bean Bandit. This action-packed can of beautiful Bean Bandit returns for the first time in stunning high definition and features the original Japanese language with English subtitles alongside the English dub. Special bonus content includes an insightful interview with Gunsmith Cats director Kenichi Sonoda, along with an image gallery and a brand-new Blu-ray trailer.

Chicago's only got room for ONE massive Bean!

Visiting the Chicagoland area and in need of a getaway driver? Well, there's no better wheelman than Bean Bandit—the infamous Roadbuster! Provided you've got the scratch, Bean and his blonde bombshell of a partner, Rally Vincent, will get you where you need to go. Not long after finishing up a sketchy job, the Roadbuster is tasked with returning a young member of Chicago's elite to her family's estate. But what starts out as a simple taxi gig quickly becomes way more than Bean and Rally had bargained for…

From the high-octane imagination of famed anime creator Kenichi Sonoda (Gunsmith Cats, Otaku no Video) and the animation gearheads of studio AIC (Bubblegum Crisis, Tenchi Muyo) comes a classic tale of trouble in the windy city!

RIDING BEAN OVA Blu-Ray Edition Features

Image Gallery

Original Trailers

New interview with creator Kenichi Sonoda

New Blu-ray Trailer

4:3 Full Screen / English 2.0 LPCM / Japanese 2.0 LPCM / German 2.0 LPCM / Catalan 2.0 LPCM / English Subtitles / Single Layer / Running Time: 45 mins / Region Free

The RIDING BEAN OVA will be available on Blu-ray as well as streaming on TVOD platforms including Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon. Pre-orders are open now. Wholesale and streaming rights for the Riding Bean OVA are available through MVD.

