Rihanna Set for Apple & NFL's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

So how do you follow up Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent & Dr. Dre? If you're the NFL and Apple Music, you look to Rihanna to appear (and possibly headline) Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023. The news was confirmed on Sunday by both the artists and Roc Nation, with Rihanna posting an image on Instagram and Twitter of herself holding a football to confirm the rumors only hours after TMZ reported that negotiations were underway. It's still not known at this time which (if any) additional performers will be added to the card. Set to take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (with FOX having the broadcasting rights), on February 12, news of Rihanna performing has fans speculating that the artist may be releasing new music between now and then.

Now here's a look at the Instagram post and tweet from Rihanna that hit earlier today:

And courtesy of the NFL, here's a look back at Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent performing during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. And speaking of Pepsi…

If you need a sign of just how much things have changed all across the pop culture landscape, look no further than the NFL's bestest buddy Pepsi stepping away from sponsoring the halftime show, allowing a "newbie" like Apple to step into the role. After a long & cozy relationship between the professional football league and soft-drink company, the latter made the decision to step away in May 2022. Some are speculating that the NFL eyeing "significantly higher annual payments for the sponsorship rights" was one of the factors, with Apple's sponsorship agreement reported to be "a multi-year deal."