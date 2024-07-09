Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, futurama, house of the dragon, Night Court, one piece, the boys, The Lord of the Rings, The Umbrella Academy, vikings valhalla

#RIPCartoonNetwork, Agatha, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: #RIPCartoonNetwork, Spider-Man Noir, Night Court, Agatha All Along, Futurama, The Boys, One Piece, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today?#RIPCartoonNetwork, HBO's House of the Dragon, Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir, USA Network's WWE Raw, Hulu's All's Fair, NBC's Night Court, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Hulu's Futurama, Prime Video's The Boys, Crunchyroll's Ninja Scroll, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, NBC's Seinfeld, One Piece Day '24, Skydance Media/Paramount Global, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: #RIPCartoonNetwork, House of the Dragon, Spider-Man Noir, Night Court, Agatha All Along, Vikings: Valhalla, Cobra Kai, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Futurama, The Boys, The Umbrella Academy, One Piece Day '24, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 9, 2024:

#RIPCartoonNetwork Trends as Animation Industry Concerns Grow (VIDEO)

House of the Dragon Season 2: GRRM Shares Thoughts on Episodes 1 & 2

Nicolas Cage Offers Spider-Man Noir Insights: "Monsters Are Involved"

WWE Raw Preview: Fallout From the Greatest Money in the Bank Ever

All's Fair: Halle Berry, Glenn Close Join Murphy/Kardashian Series

Night Court Star Lacretta Signals First Day of Season 3 Filming

Agatha All Along Preview Images Spotlight Hahn, Locke, Plaza & More

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Key Art Poster Teases Final Epic Battle

Cobra Kai Season 6: New Key Art Poster Officially Raises The Bar

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power SDCC 2024 Hall H Plans Set

Agatha All Along Official Teaser Trailer, Key Art & Overview Released

Futurama S12 Trailer: AI, Beanbags, The Truth About Coffee & More!

The Boys Suffer Some "Season's Beatings" in This S04E07 Promo Trailer

Ninja Scroll Movie Set for Special 30th Anniversary Theatrical Release

The Umbrella Academy Final Season Trailer Hits Tuesday; New Poster

Seinfeld: Jason Alexander Gets Joy (No Money) From "Bobblehead George"

One Piece Day '24 Set for August: Panels, Concerts, and More (DETAILS)

Skydance Set for Paramount Global Takeover with $8B Investment Plan

The Boys, Arrow/Green Lantern, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!