Ninja Scroll Movie Set for Special 30th Anniversary Theatrical Release

Ninja Scroll, which introduced 90s anime fans to ninjas and R-rated violence, is getting a 30th-anniversary theatrical release this September.

At Anime Expo 2024, Iconic Events Releasing, in partnership with AMC Networks' HIDIVE, announced plans for a 30th anniversary theatrical release of the critically acclaimed samurai period drama film Ninja Scroll. Written and directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri, the anime feature film was originally released in 1993 and is considered a truly seminal work in anime filmmaking as well as the premiere 1990s anime that re-established the ninja myth to anime fans of that generation.

In Ninja Scroll, shinobia hero Jubei saves a young ninja woman from the unthinkable, he assumes that's the end of it. To his surprise, it's only just the beginning. Together, the two investigate the mysterious deaths of an entire village, which uncovers a conspiracy of demonic proportions! Getting closer to the truth, the demonic forces will stop at nothing to silence Jubei and his companion for good!

Anime fans who were around in the 90s might be nostalgic for the pre-CGI animation days when everything was hand-drawn, and the faces in anime were drawn in a particular way. Ninja Scroll's art style was more in the "mature" seinan style rather than the cute, big-eyed shonen style usually meant to appeal to kids. Ninja Scroll was gleefully and unapologetically R-rated in its bloody violence and gore and a little nudity and sex. Its relish for sex and violence is part of the trend that Fist of the North Star put in vogue in the 1980s.

The 30th-anniversary theatrical release of Ninja Scroll is part of Iconic Events Releasing's 2024-2025 AX Cinema Nights series and will screen in over 500 U.S. theaters on September 11, 12 & 15 and be presented in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub. AX Cinema Nights is a year-round movie event series celebrating the best new and classic anime films by bringing them to theaters across North America. It provides the passionate fan community with immersive and unforgettable experiences beyond the annual Anime Expo. Iconic Events Releasing will announce the remaining line-up of AX Cinema Nights later this summer. Advance tickets for Ninja Scroll will be announced soon and available for purchase at ax-cinemanights.com, which will provide a complete list of theater locations across North America. Tickets will be available via participating theater box offices as well.

