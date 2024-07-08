Posted in: MLB, NBC, Sports, TV | Tagged: George Costanza, jason alexander, new york yankees, seinfeld

Seinfeld: Jason Alexander Gets Joy (No Money) From "Bobblehead George"

Though he appreciates how fans love it, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander doesn't get royalties from the New York Yankees' "Bobblehead George."

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of the premiere episode of Seinfeld, the New York Yankees scheduled a "George Costanza Bobblehead" night to give the first 2,000 lucky fans on the July 5th game against the Boston Red Sox that saw the home team lose to their rivals, 5-3. The moment depicted is when George, played by Jason Alexander, "teaches" Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams (playing themselves) how to hit better after he suddenly gains wisdom from his abstinence from sex in the season eight episode "The Abstinence." The actor commented on the promotion earlier this month…

Seinfeld Star Jason Alexander Responds to New York Yankees Promotion

"I'm so glad Bobblehead George was a fan fave. No, I don't get anything for it except joy that 35 years after putting on those glasses people are still enjoying our work. The show was a gift from you to us. Thanks for keeping it alive. Serenity now," Alexander wrote on social media. The actor appeared in all 172 episodes of the NBC sitcom created by series star Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David from 1989-1998. Directed by Andy Ackerman and written by Steve Koren, "The Abstinence" starts with George's girlfriend, Louise (Tamara Bick) has mononucleosis, so they can't have sex for six weeks. The result becomes favorable for George as he develops mentally, learns things more quickly, and develops a deeper relationship with Louise.

Meanwhile, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is dating Ben (Bob Odenkirk), who's failed three times to pass his licensing exam to become a doctor. Seeing George's example, she decides to abstain from sex as well, thinking it might help Ben finally pass, but Jerry (Seinfeld) theorizes it has the opposite effect on her with her reduced cognitive abilities. Desperate, Elaine begs Jerry to have sex to help clear her mind but is rebuffed given the awkward circumstances. Seinfeld, which also stars Michael Richards, is available to stream on Netflix.

