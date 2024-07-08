Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Comics, Movies, Netflix, Pop Culture, Preview, TV | Tagged: one piece, one piece day, preview, the one piece

One Piece Day '24 Set for August: Panels, Concerts, and More (DETAILS)

Set for this August, here's what you need to know about Bandai Namco Entertainment, Shueisha, and Toei Animation's One Piece Day '24."

When Bandai Namco Entertainment, Shueisha, and Toei Animation get together to celebrate the growing universe of Eiichiro Oda's hit manga One Piece, they don't mess around. Don't believe me? Then check out the lineup for the "One Piece Day '24," the third annual celebration of anything and everything One Piece. Running from Saturday, August 10th to Sunday, August 11th (JST) at the Makuhari Messe, the two-day extravaganza will burst beyond the exhibit halls to include a live concert – with GRe4N BOYZ, Mori Calliope, Maki Otsuki, Hiroshi Kitadani, Ado, and BE:FIRST on tap. Here's what you need to know about the "One Piece Day '24 Exhibition Area Open Stage" – a line-up of panels and performances that will livestream for free on the official One Piece YouTube channel. In addition, we also have information on how to purchase tickets for the "One Piece Day '24 Special Live!" streaming concert set to be available on the Stagecrowd platform.

WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH "ONE PIECE DAY '24 EXHIBITION AREA OPEN STAGE"?

In the exhibition area, viewers can expect a wide range of programming covering every aspect of the "One Piece" experience – from manga and anime to streaming series, movies, music, games, merchandise – and much more!

WHERE WILL THE EVENT BE STREAMING? You can head on over to the ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel.

WHAT'S THE STREAMING SCHEDULE?

August 9, 2024 (Friday) 19:00 PM to August 10 (Saturday) 1:30 AM (PDT)

August 10, 2024 (Saturday) 18:00 PM to August 11 (Sunday) 1:55 AM (PDT)

WHAT'S THE LINEUP FOR THE EXHIBITION AREA OPEN STAGE? Both days will feature numerous performers in the exhibition area at the Open Stage!

August 10 (Saturday) Performers: Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer) – Stage Content MC; Hiroshi Kitadani – Opening/Open Stage Mini Live; and Maki Otsuki – Opening/Open Stage Mini Live.

August 11 (Sunday) Performers:

Ryusei Ikuta (Fuji TV Announcer) – Stage Content MC

Straw Hat Pirates Voice Actors: Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy)/Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro)/Akemi Okamura (Nami)/Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp)/Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji)/Ikue Ōtani (Chopper), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Nico Robin), Kazuki Yao (Franky), and Katsuhisa Hōki (Jinbe)

Vegapunk Voice Actors: Yohei Tadano (Dr. Vegapunk), Shuhei Sakaguchi (Shaka), Aya Hirano (Lilith), Ryoko Shiraishi (Edison), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (Pythagoras), Kaede Hondo (Atlas), and Mutsumi Tamura (York)

Hiroshi Kitadani – Opening/Open Stage Mini Live

MakiOtsuki – Opening/Open Stage Mini Live

WHAT ARE THE HIGHLIGHTED STAGE SHOWS? In addition, August 10th & 11th will see a number of diversely interesting stage shows, from the "One Piece Bounty Rush" to a look at the production of The One Piece and so much more! Here's a look at the timetable for the two-day event:

NOTES: Times are subject to change without prior notice due to unforeseen circumstances. Any unauthorized recording or screen captures of the videos is strictly prohibited. Unauthorized uploading is strictly prohibited. For those who missed the live stream, the archived video will be made available for a limited time (though a date hasn't been set at this time).

WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH "ONE PIECE DAY '24 SPECIAL LIVE!"? Streaming tickets are now on sale for the One Piece Day '24 Special Live!, a two-day event featuring a lineup of prestigious artists that will stream online.

WHO'S PERFORMING FOR "ONE PIECE DAY '24 SPECIAL LIVE!"? We're glad you asked…

August 10 (Saturday): GRe4N BOYZ / Mori Calliope / Maki Otsuki / Hiroshi Kitadani

August 11 (Sunday): Ado / BE:FIRST / Maki Otsuki / Hiroshi Kitadani

WHAT ELSE DO I NEED TO KNOW ABOUT "ONE PIECE DAY '24 SPECIAL LIVE!"?

WHAT'S THE STREAMING PERIOD? Live streaming followed by a 7-day catch-up period

August 10 (Saturday): From 2:30 AM to August 17 (Saturday) until 07:59 AM (PDT)

August 11 (Sunday): From 2:30 AM to August 18 (Sunday) until 07:59 AM (PDT)

WHO'S HANDLING STREAMING AND TICKETING? Here's where to go for ticket info: Stagecrowd

WHICH COUNTRIES/REGIONS CAN WATCH ONLINE? Japan, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

HOW MUCH DOES "ONE PIECE DAY '24 SPECIAL LIVE!" COST?

One Piece Day '24 Special Live! Streaming Ticket: August 10(Sat): ¥3,800 each (incl. tax)

One Piece Day '24 Special Live! Streaming Ticket: August 11(Sun): ¥3,800 each (incl. tax)

One Piece Day '24 Special Live! Streaming Ticket: 2 Days: ¥6,800 each (incl. tax)

WHEN DO TICKETS GO ON SALE FOR "ONE PIECE DAY '24 SPECIAL LIVE!"?

August 10th Tickets: From July 7 (Sunday) 8:00 AM (PDT) to August 17 (Saturday) 2:00 AM (PDT)

August 11th Tickets: From July 7 (Sunday) 8:00 AM (PDT) to August 18 (Sunday) 2:00 AM (PDT)

2-Day Tickets: From July 7 (Sunday) 8:00 AM (PDT) to August 17 (Saturday) 2:00 AM (PDT)

