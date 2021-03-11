Ripley: Dakota Fanning Joins Andrew Scott on Upcoming Showtime Series

Dakota Fanning (The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is set to enter the world of Patricia Highsmith's bestselling Tom Ripley novels, joining the cast of Showtime's drama series Ripley. Stemming from series writer and director Steven Zaillian (Schindler's List, The Night Of), the series focuses on Tom Ripley (Fleabag's Andrew Scott)- a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York who finds himself hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf (Emma's Johnny Flynn), who is living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-patriot life in Italy, to return home. Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder. Fanning is set for the role of Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who grows to suspect that some seriously dark motives underlie the affability of Mr. Ripley.

Zaillian's plan is to adapt each of Highsmith's five novels, with each book receiving its own eight-episode season. The five books in the series include The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley's Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Underwater. While the majority of the series will be filmed in Italy under the supervision of line producer Enzo Sisti (The Two Popes, No Time to Die)- including locations around the Italian island of Capri, nearby island Ischia, the Amalfi Coast, and Rome and Palermo- additional filming will also take place in New York. Ripley is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Zaillian is set to executive produce the series alongside Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, and Philipp Keel of Diogenes. Scott is also serving as a producer on the project, and there is currently no expected premiere window for the series.