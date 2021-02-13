So now that The CW and EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa have offered Riverdale fans a look at what's gone on with the gang since we last saw them (last week equals seven years ago)- what do you think? Our biggest takeaways start with us becoming big fans of the growing friendship between Archie (KJ Apa) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan), even though they're bonding over just how s****y the town's become under Hiram Lodge's (Mark Consuelos) "leadership." Meanwhile, FBI trainee Betty (Lili Reinhart) is suffering from some Agent Starling-like issues, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) lives the life of a struggling writer, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is a powerbroker with a controlling d-bag husband, and Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) become a recluse in Thornhill. As for that business about "The Lost Highway"? Well, look no further than Big Sky if you want a sense of how things wrapped up. Now, the cast is offering some perspective on that "new show smell" viewers are getting post-time-jump.

In these first two profiles, Petsch and Mendes discuss what their respective characters have been through when we rejoin them after the time jump- and there might just be a clue or two in there as to what it all means for the remainder of the season:

Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for next week's episode, "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming":

Riverdale Season 5, Episode 5 "Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming": THE FIGHT FOR RIVERDALE HIGH — Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Alice (Mädchen Amick), Archie (KJ Apa) and Kevin (Casey Cott) fight to keep Riverdale High's doors open after learning that its budget had been cut by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative when she discovers Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.