Riverdale: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Promises More Katy Keene Crossovers

Giving credit where credit is due, The CW and series creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa have done an excellent job of building up the speculation about and anticipation for the series' fifth season of Riverdale. With only says to go, we already know that Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and the rest of the gang will be leaping into a seven-year time jump that finds Veronica married to a dirtbag Wall Street husband, Betty training for the FBI, and something happening to Cheryl. But before that happens, viewers have the first three episodes to kick them in the feels as our leads wrap up their senior years- and lay some clues as to what's to come.

One thing that will definitely be happening in season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" is a big crossover- no, not that crossover (though we can always hold out hope for "Afterlife with Archie"). This crossover is with that other spinoff that's unfortunately no longer on the air, Katy Keene– with Archie going shirtless for a little in-ring action with KO Kelly (Zane Holtz). But now it looks like this won't be a one-off crossover, with Aguirre-Sacasa taking to Instagram to promise viewers of both shows that this was their "first (and definitely not LAST) crossover with" with the dearly-departed Katy Keene before the season wraps. We're putting Ashleigh Murray's Josie at the top of the list (even though she technically started on Riverdale).

Here's a look at what you can expect when the pre-time jump season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky) premieres on January 20 on The CW:

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Broadchurch star Chris Mason will be taking on the recurring role of Chad Gekko, Veronica's husband. Set to make his debut during the fifth season's fourth episode, Gekko is a controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street and sees himself as an "alpha dog," Gekko is threatened by Veronica's Riverdale life- especially her bond with Archie. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.