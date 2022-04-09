Riverdale S06: Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Returns; American Psycho Ep

So just when you thought things couldn't get spookier & supernatural during the sixth season of The CW's Riverdale (though, is there really such a thing as "too much" with this series), Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman will be returning to bring a little "CAOS" (and hopefully help Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl deal with that whole "possessed-by-an-old-family-member" thing). Though the news is expected to be announced at the show's PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles later today, TVLine had the exclusive. And that's not all, because it looks like there will be a musical episode this season tackling the musical adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' novel American Psycho (which series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the book for, with Duncan Sheik penning the music & lyrics).

Now here's a look at the preview images & the episode overview for S06E09 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit"; and an overview for S06E10 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes":

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 "Chapter One Hundred and Four: The Serpent Queen's Gambit": PERCIVAL MAKES HIS MOVE – After suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) warn their friends about his potential threat to the town. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) also finds herself a target after Percival announces his plans to rid the town of gangs, including the Serpents. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes her move against Archie, Betty, and Jughead. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Danielle Iman Riverdale Season 6 Episode 10 "Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes": THE WORLD'S TOUGHEST MAN – To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).