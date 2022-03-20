Riverdale S06E06 Preview; Aguirre-Sacasa Teases Post-Rivervale Impact

With The CW's Riverdale returning tonight on its new Sunday night home, "Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable" finds the gang picking up the pieces of where things left off before this season's five-part "Rivervale" mind-twister. But anyone who thinks that those "Rivervale" days are behind them, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wants them to know that they might need to rewatch those episodes again. Because as he explains to EW in a recent interview, those first five episodes are set to have an even bigger impact on what's to come than even he realized. "I think what started as potentially a standalone kind of miniseries, we discovered as we were working on the rest of the season that it would tie in and inform the rest of the season in subtle echos or ripples, and then deeper into the season, even more and more directly," Aguirre-Sacasa explained. "So really 'Rivervale' and the rest of season 6, when all is said and done, it will feel very organically knitted together and whole. I don't think it'll feel as standalone as it does right now. Episode 606 basically begins at the end of 519, so even when we were breaking 606, it was like, 'Oh, remember Pop's is still burned down.' So it feels standalone now, but it'll be much more of a piece of the puzzle when we get a little deeper into 'Riverdale'."

And viewers can expect to see parts of that begin to play out as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) deals with a huge ancestral 800 lb elephant in the room and a stranger makes their way into town. "I think the question or the legacy of Abigail and Archie and Jughead and Betty's ancestors having burnt Cheryl's ancestor at the stake, that's a big, big story as well for the season," Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. "Then we have our stranger who arrives. We have a stranger who arrives in Riverdale, and he also portends a bigger kind of crisis in Riverdale. I always say no one shows up in Riverdale, except Tabitha [Erinn Westbrook], to make things better. Usually, they show up to cause trouble. So yeah, we're definitely settling into season-long mysteries and season-long conflicts." Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable""

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 "Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable": THE AFTERMATH — As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrew's home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spirals after learning that Hiram may have been involved, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion. Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille wrote and directed the episode.

