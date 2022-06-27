Riverdale S06E19 Preview: Sabrina's Return Brings Some Serious "CAOS"

With Percival (Chris O'Shea) taking things to a very deadly level by the time the end credits rolled on this week's episode of The CW's Riverdale, it's time to call in a serious supernatural "Big Gun." And that's exactly what Heather (Caroline Day) did, which means Riverdale is about the get a return visit from Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman. And as you're about to see in the following promo for S06E19 "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale," Sabrina's going to need some help throwing a little "CAOS" into Percival's plans.

Here's a look at the official promo for S06E19 "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale," with The CW's Riverdale returning to wage witchcraft war on July 10th:

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19 "The Witches of Riverdale": SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN — When several of their own fall prey to Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help. Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Chrissy Maroon.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).