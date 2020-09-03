Riverdale Season 5: Aguirre-Sacasa Teases MIA, Presumed Dead Archie?

Table reads for the fifth season of The CW's Riverdale continue to chug along, with series creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posting two new script covers, for the upcoming season's third and fourth episodes. "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation" will be written by Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa, while "Chapter Eighty: Purgatory" is written by Aguirre-Sacasa (no director listed yet). Now while the third episode is pretty much in line with wrapping up the senior year, "Purgatory" and the image chosen for the cover have us very curious. Are they going to kill Archie (KJ Apa)? Probably not, but they might do an "Archie went missing overseas and was presumed dead" storyline. The image they're using is from the comic book Archie 1941 (writers: Brian Augustyn, Mark Waid; illustrator: Peter Krause), where our red-headed lead joins the military and ends up MIA, presumed dead (see what we mean?).

Personally, we're still holding out for an Afterlife with Archie take because it would be righteously cool if Riverdale gave us "Walking Dead Archie", with Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) coming in at the end to save the day. Hey, we can always dream.

Here's a look at Aguirre-Sacasa's original tweet with news on that next round of table reads:

The #Riverdale Players Theatre continues with our next two table reads today via Zoom!! As we say goodbye to high school and hello to…??? 🚀🎟🐍🕺☎️🌪📸😞👨🏻‍💻🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♂️🕷🚢🚧🗽☠️👀👯‍♀️👩‍👦‍👦 pic.twitter.com/GplWbUUmBB — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 3, 2020

"We've been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time jumps happen in-between seasons because there's a tease at the very end," explained Aguirre-Sacasa during an interview last month. "So what we're doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes."

Earlier this month, Lili Reinhart (Betty) shared some intel about production and the new season. Appearing as a virtual guest on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reinhart revealed that they would be back on set filming in "a couple of days" once their quarantine wrapped. With 2-1/2 episodes left before the production shut down, Reinhart joked about how the characters' looks will be a bit different mid-episode as they film the end of the senior year storylines. Reinhart also spoke about the "seven-year time jump" that's taking place, how she was "really psyched" about the new storyline possibilities, and how it will be "nice to play an adult.