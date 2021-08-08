Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 Makes for "Strange Bedfellows": Preview

This Wednesday brings the return of The CW's Riverdale for the remainder of its Season 5 run, and from what we've seen of "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows"? It's not wasting any time with the drama and action. Of course, when you have a prison outbreak taking place courtesy of Hiram (Mark Consuelos), you don't really get a lot of time to breathe. Throw into the mix a missing Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) "shady radar" going off big time, and it becomes clear that there will be a ton to unpack once the end credits roll. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and trailer for the return of Riverdale to The CW.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 11 "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows": RETURN TO RIVERDALE — In the aftermath of the prison break at Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) jail, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to round up the remaining convicts on the loose. Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) reaches out for Betty's (Lili Reinhart) help when she realizes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing. When Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) re-enters the fold, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) becomes suspicious of her true intentions. Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

Josie (Ashleigh Murray) returns to get the band back together, Cheryl has an active ministry going on now, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) has a chainsaw. Now, that alone? The makings of one helluva trailer for the return of The CW's Riverdale for the remainder of its fifth season. Of course, you do realize that those aren't even close to the most impressively twisted things going on in the following return trailer. From things that go bump in the night to a lot of other types of "bumping " going on- and yes, we even get Archie (KJ Apa) executing a slow-motion "Superman" punch. So with the series set to return on August 11th for the remainder of Season 5, check out this look at The CW's Riverdale being "Riverdale" in all of its over-the-top glory:

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

