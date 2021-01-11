Riverdale Season 5: Lili Reinhart Believes Betty's Grown Significantly

With now only a little more than a week to go until The CW and series creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale returns for a fifth season, viewers are getting the next entry in the series' "Senior Year Time Capsules." Previously, we've heard from Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, and Marisol Nichols about how they feel their characters have grown and what they believe the future holds. Next up, we have Lili Reinhart discussing just how "significantly" Betty Cooper has grown over the course of four seasons (and three Season 5 episodes)- having a father who's also a serial killer tends to go a long way towards making that happen, we guess.

The CW's Riverdale returns to wrap up the gang's senior year before a major series-changing time jump on Wednesday, January 20:

Here's a look at what you can expect when the pre-time jump season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky):

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.