Riverdale Season 6 Midseason Teaser: Cheryl Has a Confession to Make

After a midseason finale that celebrated the long-running series' 100th episode, wrapped up the five-part "Rivervale" storyline in a way that we're not sure actually wrapped it up, made the case that a "Crisis on Infinite Jugheads" controls everything, and (if we're being honest) sold us on a Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) visit that wasn't as much as we were expecting, what's next? We don't have a damn clue, but thankfully The CW was kind enough to release a teaser for the March 6th return, of Riverdale. And considering how things left off last season pre-"Rivervale," it's important that a certain matter get addressed right from the start.

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at what happens when Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) confesses to Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) that she "Invoked A Curse" on the three of them. Let's just say that it looks like the creepiness from the first five episodes will be seeping into the remainder of the season, with The CW's Riverdale set to return on Sunday (yup, you read that right), March 6:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale | Invoked A Curse | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dNZnxzR960)

And here's a look at star Marisol Nichols' Instagram post from back in November confirming that S06E07 is titled, "Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral":

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Chris O'Shea (Netflix's You) joins the cast as Percival Pickens, the town's newest resident. Although he presents as charming (and is), Percival's also manipulative, powerful, and increasingly dangerous as he comes into conflict with our characters- most especially Archie. A descendent of one of Riverdale's founding fathers, General Pickens, Percival wants to turn Riverdale into a "utopia" -and it's a dark agenda he'll pursue quietly but ruthlessly. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).