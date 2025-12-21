Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: rob reiner

Rob Reiner: Scenes From a Life Preview: CBS News Tribute Airs Tonight

With CBS News' tribute to the actor, director, filmmaker & humanitarian airing tonight, here's a preview of Rob Reiner: Scenes From a Life.

As millions continue to mourn the death of actor, director, filmmaker, and humanitarian Rob Reiner, CBS is celebrating his life and work through the eyes of those who knew him with CBS News' Rob Reiner: Scenes From a Life. Airing tonight on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+) beginning at 8:30 pm ET/8:00 pm PT, the one-hour special will feature Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, Albert Brooks, Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland, Jerry O'Connell, Mandy Patinkin, and many others opening up in new, emotional interviews about Reiner's extraordinary career and legacy. In addition, the special will include Reiner's own thoughts on his work from CBS News' archive of interviews with the Hollywood legend, including his last sit-down with Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes from this past fall (which you can check out above). The special will also examine Reiner's life through his films The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Misery, This Is Spinal Tap, The American President, and Stand by Me, as well as his work as a star in the classic sitcom All in the Family.

Here's a look at what Bates, Brooks, and Sutherland had to share about working with Reiner, followed by some of CBS News' previous looks at Reiner's life and career:

In honor of Reiner's passing, CBS Sunday Morning released three profiles from its archives. In 2010, Reiner discusses his career, from star of the classic sitcom All in the Family, to director of such hits as Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally. A 2023 feature spotlights Rob and his siblings, Annie and Lucas, as they discuss the legacy of their dad, comedian Carl Reiner. In a 2023 profile, Reiner and his old high school classmate, Albert Brooks, reminisce about growing up in Beverly Hills and how each became a major figure in comedy.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14th. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested and charged with their deaths.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!