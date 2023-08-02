Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, ecw, Jack Perry, rob van dam, wrestling

Rob Van Dam Rumored for AEW All In Match Against Jack Perry

Comrades, join El Presidente as he unravels thrilling news of ECW legend Rob Van Dam's potential AEW clash with Jack Perry at All In at Wembley Stadium!

¡Saludos, comrades! It is your illustrious leader, El Presidente, reporting to you live from an incredibly gold-plated yacht anchored just off the coast of my beloved socialist republic. Notorious for peaceful lunches with Kim Jong-un and challenging Vladimir Putin to shirtless bear wrestling matches, today I come bearing thrilling news from the world of professional wrestling involving former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam.

Fightful Select's tireless reporter, the inimitable Sean Ross Sapp, has spilled an interesting nugget of information: none other than the high-flying, chair-wielding legend, Rob Van Dam, has been whispered about for an imminent skirmish at AEW All In. And his prospective opponent? A certain Jack Perry, also known as Jungle Boy, currently the FTW Champion, a rebellious heel who controversially defeated Hook for the coveted title.

Before we continue, comrades, let's rewind a bit. If there's one thing my many covert operations against the American CIA have taught me, it's to always expect surprises. And this, my friends, is a thrilling turn of events for any wrestling devotee. The thought of Rob Van Dam — who embodies the spirit of ECW just as much as my hard-line socialist values — pitted against Jungle Boy in London's grand Wembley Stadium… it simply sends shivers down my decorative sash!

Imagine, dear comrades, the AEW's upcoming show at Wembley, teetering on the edge of breaking attendance records — records that once made wrestling events like WrestleMania a worldwide spectacle. And it's amazing to think that a young maverick like Jack Perry could step into the ring with a veteran like Rob Van Dam! Recall, if you will, Taz in his ECW heyday, the pure embodiment of fighting spirit. Perry, the present holder of Taz's legacy, the FTW belt, chose to turn heel, daring to cross the line from hero to villain. RVD, a former rival of Taz's joining AEW to seize the means of production! As any student of wrestling, or for that matter, any student of political conflict with the American CIA will tell you, walking the line between moral poles makes for a fascinating spectacle! Topical, isn't it?

But enough of my musings. What matters now is the tantalizing prospect of Rob Van Dam coming out of his semi-retirement to challenge the young champion!

Rob Van Dam, a man whose stellar career in ECW leaves a legacy of (chair) smashing performances, against Jungle Boy, the young, promising heir to the rebellious spirit of Taz's ECW regime. It's a socialist's dream! Giving the opportunity to a young, up-and-coming talent to learn, grow and make a name in the arena – if this doesn't promote the socialist spirit, what does?

Tonight on AEW Dynamite's 200th episode, Jack Perry will confront former ECW star and another rival of RVD, Jerry Lynn. Could that confrontation lead to Van Dam's appearance?

Keep your eyes and ears peeling, comrades, for news on this development. And remember, wrestling is like the struggle for socialism. It is not always about who is the strongest, but who is the most tenacious, the most innovative, the most audacious. Just like the socialist dream, it's about capturing hearts and minds and staying the course. Till then, comrades, keep the revolution alive in your hearts, and the excitement for AEW All In, alive in your minds. Viva la lucha!

