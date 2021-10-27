ROH Plans Hiatus and Reboot, Reportedly Releases All Wrestlers

Ring of Honor is taking a page from the comic book world and doing a reboot. The company released a statement on Twitter stating that, following the Final Battle PPV in December, the company will take a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022 to "reimagine ROH" and will return with Supercard of Honor in April with a "new fan-focused product." In conjunction with the announcement, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports that all wrestlers have been released from their contracts.

Here's the statement released by ROH today:

Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted. We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy.

The year will culminate with Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we conceptualize ROH.

We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans.