Ronda Rousey Beats Liv Morgan for Women's Title at Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey is a two-time world champion in WWE. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to win the Smackdown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match at the Extreme Rules PLE. The anything-goes match in Philadelphia was sufficiently violent, with many shots with a baseball bat, mostly delivered by Rousey to Morgan's butt for some reason, some somewhat weak chair shots from Morgan to Rousey, and a table spot as the grand finale. Ultimately, however, Rousey made Morgan pass out with an armbar. The crowd was behind Morgan during the match.

See highlights from Rousey's win below:

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan was the second match of the night, with the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match opening the show. In that bout, The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium in a grudge match where, once again, weapons were not only allowed, but encouraged. See highlights from that here:

Still to come at Extreme Rules, Drew McIntyre will face Karrion Kross in a strap match, Matt Riddle will take on Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit with UFC legend Daniel Cormier as special guest referee, Edge will face Finn Balor in an I Quit match, and Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. Amidst all that, the big question of the night is: will WWE reveal the meaning behind the White Rabbit teasers, and is it, as everyone expects, the return of Bray Wyatt?