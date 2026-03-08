Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster: HBO's Steve Carell-Starrer Debuts Tonight; S01E01 Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's series premiere of HBO's Steve Carell-starring Rooster, S01E01: "Release the Brown Fat."

Article Summary Steve Carell stars in HBO's new campus comedy-drama Rooster, premiering tonight

Show created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, known for sharp storytelling and humor

Features a star-studded cast including Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, and Phil Dunster

First episode, "Release the Brown Fat," explores a father-daughter relationship full of drama

Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses already had us hooked when we heard that they were planning a comedy-drama set on a college campus. Having spent nearly two decades working in higher education, we're suckers for college campus-based shows and films. Add to that a cast that includes Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai, and we have a ton more reasons to check it out. With that in mind, here's a preview of tonight's series opener of HBO's Rooster, S01E01: "Release the Brown Fat," along with some behind-the-scenes perspectives from Carell and Clive, and more.

Rooster Season 1 Episode 1 "Release the Brown Fat" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 1 "Release the Brown Fat" – A comedy set on a college campus centering on an author's (Steve Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive). Written by Bill Lawrence & Matt Tarses.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!