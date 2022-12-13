Roxanne Perez Ends Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Champ Run at 414 Days

Tonight's episode of NXT was, quite frankly, excellent from beginning to end. The show opened with the first-ever Women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez hitting the ring and celebrating her victory and her impending title shot before she was interrupted by NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who ended up taking a shot at her. But this only led to Perez demanding her due title shot tonight, and wouldn't you know, Perez didn't let the chance go unfulfilled. In tonight's main event, Perez defeated Rose clean for the Women's title, becoming the new Champion and ending Rose's historic 414-day reign.

Roxanne Perez has been a big babyface hit with fans since debuting in NXT in April 2022. The former ROH Women's Champion instantly proved her potential in WWE by not only appearing in some high-exposure feuds and matches but in winning the inaugural Women's Iron Survivor Challenge this past Saturday at NXT Deadline and now, just a few days later becoming NXT Women's Champion.

Roxanne Perez is also a former student of WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T, who was calling her title win live tonight in a genuinely feel-good moment. Booker was screaming ecstatically, "We did it! We did it!" as Perez's hand was raised, and he even appeared to be shedding tears of joy for his pupil.

While all the attention is on Roxanne Perez tonight, we have to wonder about now-former Champion Mandy Rose and what's in store for her. After completing her 414-day title reign, the third-longest ever behind Asuka at 510 days and Shayna Baszler at 416 days, will Rose be immediately trying to recover the NXT Women's Championship from Perez? Or will she be heading back up to Raw's main roster or SmackDown to complete her reinvention and career comeback?

Only time will answer all of the questions, but the one thing for certain right now is we have a new NXT Women's Champion in Roxanne Perez, and it appears the WWE Universe is pretty delighted by it.