Royal Crackers: Jason Ruiz Series Scores Season 2 From Adult Swim With its three-episode premiere set for this Sunday, Adult Swim has given a Season 2 green light for Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers.

Even though we still have five days to go until the three-episode premiere of Jason Ruiz's Royal Crackers (though you can check out the first episode below), it's pretty clear that Adult Swim likes what it sees. Set to hit screens on Sunday, April 2, at 11 pm ET/PT (and the following day on HBO Max), Adult Swim has renewed the half-hour adult animated series for a second season. Created and starring Ruiz, viewers will be introduced to the Hornsby family as they vie for control of their once-successful cracker company.

Now, here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a look at the series overview as well as the cast. After that, we have the debut episode that Adult Swim released on their YouTube channel:

Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby Sr. ends up in a "super coma," the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was. Adult Swim's Royal Crackers stars Andrew Santino (Dave), Jessica St. Clair (Veep, American Housewife, The Deep Dive podcast), David Gborie (Exploding Kittens, All Fantasy Everything podcast), Emmy winner Maile Flanagan (Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks, Naruto, Not Dead Yet) and Fred Tatasciore (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal). Ruiz serves as executive producer along with Seth Cohen (The Last Man on Earth), with the series produced by Titmouse. Now, here's a look at the first episode, S01E01 "Crumbling Empire":

"Television has done a great job exploring how families clash over the fate of oil, media, or cattle empires, but until now, no one has had the courage to address the savory snack food industry," explained Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network. "We're all super grateful Adult Swim gave us the chance to tell more stories about our characters," added Ruiz. "And if you can't wait to see what happens in season two, then buckle your seatbelts for season one."