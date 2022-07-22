Rumor: Brock Lesnar Just Walked Out on WWE Smackdown

Vince McMahon wasn't even officially retired from WWE for a full hour before the proverbial @#$% started to hit the proverbial fan. According to reports from two reputable sources, F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Brock Lesnar has walked out of WWE Smackdown just hours before the show was set to go on the air. No reason has been given, though Sapp said that Lesnar was said to be "pissed off."

From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

Also just heard this. Was told Brock was "pissed off" https://t.co/C5IoLk3gIC — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 22, 2022

So what could have pissed off The Beast, causing him to leave Smackdown? Has he lost his smile? No word yet, though the dirt sheets are champing at the bit to get the gossip out there quickly. Our best guess: Brock Lesnar, like any reasonable person, heard reports that Kevin Dunn and Bruce Pritchard are running the show and peaced the @#$% out like any reasonable person would if they had to answer to those two jokers. But hopefully, we'll learn more soon.

Earlier today, Vince McMahon announced his retirement in the wake of the ongoing scandals surrounding the 77-year-old former WWE Chairman and CEO. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will take over the CEO role as Co-CEOs, while Stephanie will be the new Chairwoman. As far as anyone knows, Vince McMahon still holds the lion's share of voting stock in WWE, but will reportedly no longer be involved in creative. WWE announced the news after the stock market closed on Friday on the weekend of San Diego Comic-Con, presumably in hopes it would be buried under all the rest of the news happening this weekend, but even amidst whatever Marvel movies may be announced in the coming days, the end of Vince McMahon's rule over WWE is the biggest story you're going to get. We'll keep you updated when we learn more about Brock Lesnar.

UPDATE: Alvarez has already updated with the following info:

Brock's line was some derivative of, "If he's gone, I'm gone." — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 22, 2022

So it looks like our guess wasn't that far off after all.