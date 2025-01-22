Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Kate Hudson, mindy kaling, netflix, Running Point

Running Point: Netflix Previews New Basketball Comedy with Kate Hudson

Netflix released an official trailer for its new basketball comedy series Running Point with Kate Hudson, which will debut on February 27th.

Netflix has a new comedy series set around the hijinks involving a woman (Kate Hudson) who is thrust into the job of running the Los Angeles professional basketball team. No, not THAT one; this is a fictional team nicknamed the Waves. Titled Running Point, the show also stars Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, Max Greenfield, and Brenda Song. The show is written and executive-produced by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Stassen is the showrunner for the series, which will run for ten episodes and debut on Netflix on February 27.

Sorry, Running Point Should Have Been Titled The Tip-Off By Netflix

From Netflix, here is the show's synopsis: "Isla, the only sister in a family of brothers, is ambitious and often overlooked. But when her brother is forced to resign from his position as president of the Los Angeles Waves, she's appointed in his place. Now that she's stepping up into the family business, she's going to have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job. Over the course of the series, she sets out to do just that — especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports."

Cable and streaming have a long history of fantastic shows set behind the scenes of various sports. Arliss, Ballers, Ted Lasso, Friday Night Lights, Coach. I think Running Point may have a shot at joining them, and it has everything to do with the creatives involved. Kaling and Barinholtz are hilarious, especially when working together, and when you throw in great actors like Greenfield and Song, Hudson should have all the support she needs to make this a Netflix breakout. I wish they had the NBA license; this would be so much better if it were the Lakers. Weirdly, Jeanie Buss, Lakers co-owner and president, is an executive producer on the series.

Running Point will debut its 10-episode first season on Netflix on February 27.

