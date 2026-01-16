RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Ep. 2 Goes Pop, Punk & Disco: Review

Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 2 saw our queens split into three groups to bring some serious pop, punk, and disco vibes.

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race is back in full force with baby's first group challenge of season 18! In this week's "Q-Pop Girls Groups", the queens are split into three groups and tasked with performing a number (contrary to the name, not a K-pop vibe at all) in either 80s pop (a'la Wham!), punk (think the Runaways), or disco (because RuPaul is ancient). They had to write a verse, then come together to lip-sync the chorus, and, of course, choreograph and stage it themselves as a group.

Glam! (80s Pop) – Ciara Myst, Kenya Pleaser, Mia Starr, Myki Meeks, Nini Coco

Since Nini and Vita were top last week, they got to pick their groups of 5 for this challenge. They then all had to figure out who was performing which number, and after fighting for disco, Nini's group ended up with pop. On God, I had to look this up to remember it, and that was right after I watched the episode. It's giving a local gay club-sponsored production number during a pride parade, but nobody is paying attention or cares. It's not giving RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 MAIN STAGE. There's really no standout here, and it just feels like a disconnect between the overbearing message and the queens' sort of half-dancing around the stage. In other seasons, this would be roasted over a spit in the bottom, but in season 18, it's safe. We're in for one hell of a season (derogatory).

The Tucked-Aways (Punk) – Briar Blush, Discord Addams, Jane Don't, Juicy Love Dion, Vita VonTesse Starr

Sounds about right that this group has the punk number. It took a little reverse psychology to get there, but for all that talk, the number turned out just okay in my opinion, even though they technically won the challenge. Their choreography was dynamic, the verses were decent enough, and I do think they were set up for success with their number not being tied to a central "kumbaya" message, allowing the queen's verses to be more fun and silly. But of course, there can only be one winner of the week, and that honor went to Jane Don't. Does Juicy own any other hair that isn't a pussycat wig with hair horns? I mean, it works for now, but how long before she's crying because Michelle Visage called her out for always doing the same thing? Hello, this is Drag Race!

Studio 50-Whores (Disco) – Athena Dion, DD Fuego, Darlene Mitchell, Mandy Mango

Sadly, things did not go well for the group that wasn't picked by either team – they fought to get the "best" number, then, of course, let it flop. I take back everything I said about Athena last week – her verse was roughhhhh, mama. I mean, not like there was a verse in that that wasn't rough, but still, she did not start it off strong. And her attitude is not very endearing, but we'll see on that front. So far, I'm just whelmed here by her and Miss Fuego. DD had a halfway decent verse, but the performance just wasn't there. Mandy had the opposite problem, where her verse was so wordy, but she did turn it onstage. The lip-sync to guest judge Dove Cameron's "Too Much" was entertaining, mostly thanks to Mandy Mango turning it out like rent was due.

The honor of the "Pork Chop" on RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 goes to DD Fuego, and though she was fun, it feels about right. Usually, the group challenge comes a little later, not in the first elimination episode, but I appreciate that they're changing it up this season and trying something new. Next week's episode is RDR Live, and everyone is overjoyed that they're still forcing the dusty parody of that dusty sketch show that hasn't been funny in decades. Hooray…

Supposedly, the episode after next will be the usual two-part opening talent show, complete with a return of Rate-a-queen. Time will tell why they decided to cull a few queens before bringing in talent, so keep checking back for all your RuPaul's Drag Race recaps for season 18 and beyond.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 airs on MTV in the Americas and is streaming on WOW Presents Plus in all other markets.

