Russell Brand Report Accuses Actor/Comedian of Sexual Assaults, Abuse

An investigation report from The Sunday Times of London & Channel 4 accuses Russell Brand of "rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse."

There were rumblings that something was about to break on Friday evening U.K. time when actor/comedian Russell Brand (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek) posted a video on YouTube entitled "So, This Is Happening," where he "absolutely refutes" what he referred to as a "litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks" – without going into specifics regarding what he was specifically addressing. "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies," Brand says at one point in the video. "And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I'm being transparent about it now as well." Earlier today, The Sunday Times of London & Channel 4 documentary team "Dispatches" revealed what those allegations were, going live with a joint investigation report accusing Brand of "rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse" (with Channel 4 set to air a 90-minute documentary offering a more detailed look at the allegations on Saturday evening in the U.K.)

The report alleges that Brand sexually assaulted four women between 2006 and 2013 (with The Sunday Times of London keeping the names of the women anonymous). One alleged victim claims the actor/comedian assaulted her when she was 16 years old, and Brand was in his 30s, adding that Brand had nicknamed her "the child" and asked that she read from Vladimir Nabokov's novel Lolita. Another alleged victim shared that she was raped at Brand's home in Los Angeles, while another claimed that Brand sexually assaulted her and then threatened her with legal action if she ever went public with what took place. The television, film & radio personality has been less visible on that side of the entertainment industry over the past several years, focusing more on social media & YouTube posts that offer his quite often controversial positions on any number of topics – with the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the mainstream media being some of Brand's favorite topics to attack (though Brand has been accused by many in the media of promoting unfounded conspiracy theories and pandemic misinformation in the past).

